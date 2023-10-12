Newsmax on Freeview

Newsmax, the #4 US news channel, is now available in the UK via Freeview on channel 287 with Global Distribution Services serving as its launch partner. Newsmax has seen strong ratings growth in 2023. Available in 50 million US pay-TV homes, the channel is distributed by every major provider including DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Charter, Verizon, Fubo, and more. Newsmax is rapidly expanding its global reach across major global markets, including previously announced deals across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia. Andy Biggers, SVP of Content Distribution of Newsmax, commented: “We selected Global Distribution Services as a key UK launch partner to reach Freeview viewers in the vast majority of UK households and deliver an expert US perspective on global issues and US foreign policy that affect Britain’s interests. With the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential election already well underway, we believe UK viewers will want to tune-in to see where US affairs with global implications are headed.”

“We are thrilled to launch Newsmax via Freeview Connect and expand Freeview’s news offerings with a leading US-based news channel, and also being able to monetise it using the Synapse FAST SSAI,” added Tanya Kronfli, Managing Director of Global Distribution Services, which specialises in delivery and digital monetisation of TV content via Freeview Connect.