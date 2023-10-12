SpaceX applies for 29,988 new satellites

As expected, SpaceX has formally applied to the ITU to place an additional 29,988 new satellites into orbit.

SpaceX is using the Pacific island state of Tonga as its regulatory source and using TongSat which is looking to profit from the satellite industry.

The satellites will operate in the W-band, which is the microwave portion of the frequency band, and operates in the 75-110 GHz and just above the V-band. W-band is increasingly favoured for its us by High Throughput Satellites.

The SpaceX filing states the new satellites will operate at between 350-614 kms altitude in 288 orbital planes.