Talks fail in actors strike

October 12, 2023

Negotiations between the US entertainment studios and unions representing actors have collapsed, with both sides saying they remained far apart on the most significant issues.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) said that it was suspending talks because they were “no longer moving us in a productive direction”. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, which has been on strike since July, accused studio executives of “bully tactics.”

With actors continuing to strike, most television and movie production remains suspended, despite the settlement of the writer’s strike. The California economy has lost an estimated $5 billion (€4.7bn).

