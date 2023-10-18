Mech+ launches on Freeview UK

Mech+, in partnership with Global Distribution Services, has launched its FAST channel on Freeview UK, channel 290.

Mech+ is dedicated to bringing viewers the best in science, engineering, and robotics content including the popular robot combat competition series Robot Wars, remastered in HD for the first time. Robot Wars sees amateur and professional roboteers clash with destructive remote-controlled robots in a steel arena patrolled by the legendary ‘House Robots’.

“We are beyond excited to launch Mech + via Freeview and leverage state-of-the-art technology to expand this excellent TV channel to the UK’s largest TV platform,” said Tanya Kronfli, managing director of Global Distribution Services, specialising on delivery and digital monetisation of TV content via Freeview.

Nick Rees, COO at Mech+, added: “We’re very excited to be working with Global Distribution Services. Mech+ has been a massive hit since we launched last year. Making it available on Freeview was an obvious next step to meet the needs of our constantly evolving audience, providing the viewers with exactly what they want to watch around the clock and free of charge.”

