Actor strike: ‘cautious optimism’

SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said this week it seems that “cautious optimism,” is the takeaway from talks between the actors’ guild and the studios.

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are meeting again on Friday, after negotiations earlier in the week that ended after five hours.

Using their hard-fought deal with the Writers Guild as a baseline, the studios had put forth a 7% increase in minimums, reports Deadline. It is understood that SAG-AFTRA, which has been asking an 11% rise, recognized the shift and offered a compromise that lessening the gap.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for 105 days and with production at a standstill, the Hollywood strikes have cost the economy of Southern California an estimated $6.5 billion and the loss of 45,000 jobs.

As was the case with the ‘last mile’ of the WGA talks, it is reported negotiations were joined by Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery’s David Zaslav and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos.