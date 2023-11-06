Meo’s DTT network operator licence renewed

Portuguese telecom regulator Anacom has renewed Meo’s licence to manage the DTT multiplex network for seven years to December 2030. In its application for the renewal of the licence, Meo set down five requirements.

These included the renewal of the licence for seven years; the continued use of the DVB-T and MPEG-4 technologies; full use of Mux A’s capacity; the maintenance of current wholesale prices per Mbps; and the introduction of a financial rebalancing mechanism if the licence conditions were changed by law or regulation.

However, Anacom did not accept all of Meo’s conditions for the renewal. The regulator ruled that it was not possible for wholesale prices to remain unchanged as they must be evaluated annually.

Anacom also stated that it did not have the competence to trigger the procedures for filling up the vacant capacity and to implement a financial rebalancing mechanism.

Despite these concerns, Anacom said that it was renewing the licence in the public interest.

Meo’s DTT licence would have expired in December 2023, so a lack of decision would have implied the end of distribution of FTA channels for Portuguese households as there were no other bidders.

Meo currently distributes the following free-to-air channels on its multipex — RTP1, RTP2, RTP3, RTP Memória, SIC, TVI and the Canal Aliança and RTP Madeira and RTP Açores in Madeira and the Azores, respectively.