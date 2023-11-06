Virgin Media offers free Asian TV channels for Diwali

In celebration of Diwali, from November 6th – 20th, Virgin Media TV customers can access 15 premium Asian TV channels at no extra cost.

The channels included are part of Virgin Media’s Asian Mela bundle, which usually costs £12 per month and offers customers the latest Indian films, dramas, comedy shows and more.

Viewers can watch a range of shows on Sony TV HD including the return of Indian Idol with new judges, as well as the new series of Kaun Banega Crorepati with host Amitabh Bachchan and new elements being introduced to the series including Shandaar Somvaar and Super Sundook. Movie lovers can enjoy a line-up of film favourites and the latest blockbusters across five dedicated movie channels including Pathaan featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, as well as Gaslight which stars Sara Ali Khan as a wheelchair bound princess, both on Utsav Gold and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Sony Max HD among many more.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Diwali is such a special time of year for so many families to come together and celebrate, so to add to the celebrations, we are making 15 premium Asian TV channels available at no extra cost for our customers. This includes all the best programming and movies from India in HD as standard, with some shows completely exclusive to Virgin Media”.

Full list of Asian Mela TV channels available to all Virgin Media TV customers:

