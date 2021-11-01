Virgin Media TV offers free Asian channels for Diwali

November 1, 2021
Virgin Media is making premium Asian TV channels available for all TV customers at no extra cost to celebrate Diwali.

From November 1st until November 14th, Virgin Media customers can access 15 Indian pay-TV channels including Colors Gujarati, SONY MAX2 and Zee Cinema HD.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “To celebrate Diwali, we are making 15 premium channels available to all customers at no extra cost. Asian Mela gives customers access to the best of Bollywood and beyond, including the widest range of HD movies and family-friendly entertainment shows, some of which are exclusive to Virgin Media.”


The full list of channels:

  • 801: Utsav Gold HD
  • 802: Utsav Bharat
  • 803: Utsav Plus HD
  • 805: SONY TV HD
  • 806: SONY MAX HD
  • 807: SONY SAB
  • 808: SONY MAX 2
  • 809: Zee TV
  • 810: Zee Cinema HD
  • 815: B4U Movies
  • 825: Colors Guj
  • 826: Colors HD
  • 827: Colors Rishtey
  • 828: Colors Cineplex
  • 829: NDTV Good Times

