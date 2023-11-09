Sag-Aftra reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike
November 9, 2023
US actors look set to resume work after their union, Sag-Aftra, agreed a tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end a four-month strike.
On November 8th, Sag-Aftra reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) in a unanimous vote.
The shutdown – combined with a separate writers’ strike – has cripped the entertainment industry and disrupted a huge number of major movies and TV shows. Actors have been calling for better pay and safeguards on the use of AI.
In a public statement, the union said: “In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities. We have arrived at a contract that will enable Sag-Aftra members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work.”
Sag-Aftra president, Fran Drescher (pictured), posted on Instagram: “We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere! [Thank you] sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal! [thank you] neg comm, strike captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our lawyers, the IA team , family and friends. Our sister unions for their unrelenting support! And the amptp for hearing us and meeting this moment!”
The union will release more details about the agreement after its national board looks it over on November 10th for “review and consideration.”