Sag-Aftra reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike

The shutdown – combined with a separate writers’ strike – has cripped the entertainment industry and disrupted a huge number of major movies and TV shows. Actors have been calling for better pay and safeguards on the use of AI.

In a public statement, the union said: “In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities. We have arrived at a contract that will enable Sag-Aftra members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work.”