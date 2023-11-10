Sky Live adds new games and apps

Sky Live, the interactive camera designed for Sky Glass, is adding more experiences for all the family, including the new Stingray Karaoke app and motion powered games from Nex including Peppa Pig: Jump and Giggle. Delivered over Wi Fi, the new apps are rolling out throughout November and will be available to every Sky Live customer by the end of the year.

Sky Live is built on Entertainment OS, the smart and intuitive platform that powers Sky Glass, Sky Live and Sky Stream.

Catherine Lees, Managing Director of TV at Sky said: “Characters like Peppa Pig bring so much joy to our youngest customers on TV, it’s brilliant we can now extend their fun with exciting, motion controlled games on Sky Live. For the first time on the big screen, they can see themselves jumping in muddy puddles alongside their favourite friends! Peppa Pig is just one of many fun new experiences we’re bringing to Sky Live in time for Christmas – all powered by the Ents OS platform – so your TV can be more interactive, social, and entertaining than ever.”

Peppa Pig: Jump & Giggle

Available now on Sky Live, join Peppa and her friends in the ultimate interactive play date. Follow ten episodic games as players jump, wiggle, clean and play their way through each adventure using their body as the controller.

Stingray Karaoke app

Stingray lets you host the ultimate Karaoke party and follow the music on your TV. Users can choose from over 70,000 songs in 25 languages and can also add bespoke Sky Live video effects and AR filters. Users can also record performances and get a QR code to watch on their handheld device or share with others with a link or post to social media.

Go Keeper (coming soon)

Players can finesse their goalkeeper skills, using their hands as virtual gloves, to make show stopping saves and progress through a total of 30 levels. Users can play solo, or side by side with a fellow goalie.