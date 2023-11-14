New YouTube AI guidelines

YouTube has issued new guidelines for AI-enhanced videos uploaded to its platform. It said the new approach will put guardrails around videos that appear realistic but rely on AI tools.

The company is also rolling out new labels to inform viewers when the video they’re seeing has been altered or synthetically created.

“This is especially important in cases where the content discusses sensitive topics, such as elections, ongoing conflicts and public health crises, or public officials,” VPs of Product Management Jennifer Flannery O’Connor and Emily Moxley wrote in the blog post.

“Creators who consistently choose not to disclose this information may be subject to content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Programme, or other penalties. We’ll work with creators before this rolls out to make sure they understand these new requirements,” added the post.