TF1 Group readies TF1+ launch

TF1 Group will launch its free of charge, ad-supported streaming platform TF1+ on January 8th 2024. Set to broadly replace the current catch-up and AVoD platform MyTF1, the new service will focus on news content and family entertainment.

The launch date will coincide with the launch of a revamped version of the long-running soap Plus Belle La Vie, produced by affiliate company Newen Studios and formerly broadcast on pubcaster France 3 (until November 2022).

Thanks to shared revenue agreements, TF1+ will be distributed on IPTV by Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom as well as be available on most smart TVs, and it will be positioned on EPGs next to other major players like Netflix and Prime Video.

Operators who have opted not to integrate TF1+ will continue with MyTF1. In September, this platform claimed 28 million streamers, positioning itself as the leading free streaming service in France over the first three quarters of 2023.