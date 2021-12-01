MYTF1 MAX OTT launches

French commercial broadcaster TF1 group is launching MYTF1 MAX, saying it is the first ad-free extended catch-up offer available on PCs, mobiles and tablets, and on TV sets via the cast function.

Escribing it as an innovative addition to its range of online services, the TF1 group is now offering Internet users a choice between the free MYTF1 service (25 million log-ins), which is funded by advertising and carries catch-up programmes plus live TV feeds and AVoD, and the new MYTF1 MAX platform.

MYTF1 MAX gives consumers direct access to TF1 group channels plus thousands of hours of ad-free catch-up programmes in superior quality (HD), giving an enhanced viewing experience – including through TV sets, via the cast function.

Consumers can subscribe to the new service for €2.99 a month (including VAT) for the first year, and thereafter for €3.99 per month (including VAT).