Banijay unveils Banijay Branded Entertainment

Media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay, has unveiled its new branded content department – Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE). Overseen by recently appointed Head of Branded Entertainment Business Development, Carlotta Rossi Spencer, the division is tasked with further evolving the group’s global efforts in this space.

Housed centrally within Banijay, BBE will leverage the group’s expansive global production expertise to deliver against brand briefs both at a local and global level. Tapping into worldwide ad, media, and event agencies, and liaising directly with brands, it will supplement traditional marketing offerings with powerful content that elevates their storymaking capabilities and aids them in bridging deeper connections with their consumers. In doing so, BBE aims to expand the volume of opportunities year-on-year across the entity’s 21-territory footprint.

Carlotta Rossi Spencer, Head of Branded Entertainment Business Development, Banijay says: “Crafted stories. Passionately told… BBE embodies the Banijay spirit and reflects our ambitions to drive up our activity in the branded content space. While we have some fantastic producers worldwide already dedicated to this area, we recognised the need to take a holistic approach to agencies and brands alike, and hope to inspire them to dream bigger and bolder, with content that creates powerful connections with their audiences.”

BBE provides centralised support for Banijay’s teams creating branded content around the world – of which there are currently 11, varying from dedicated labels to immersed teams in multifaceted prodcos

In addition to the in-house production houses, the department will also partner closely with Balich Wonder Studio and Banijay Events on its brand-led activations to extend deal potential.