BBC Podcasts Premium in 166 additional countries

BBC Studios has launched BBC Podcasts Premium, its exclusive Apple subscription podcast service, for listeners in 166 new countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean. BBC Podcasts Premium offers early access and ad-free listening for a range of the BBC’s most popular titles for listeners on Apple Podcasts.

The international rollout of BBC Podcasts Premium coincides with the launch of The Global Story, a new daily news podcast from BBC Studios and BBC World Service. Hosted by Katya Adler, The Global Story drills deep into a single story everyday offering context and deeper insight, drawing upon the BBC’s journalists and expertise from all over the world.

“Audio is core to the BBC’s heritage. We’ve been doing it for over a century and it forms part of our fabric as a global newscaster and storyteller,” said Louise la Grange, SVP – Audio Distribution, BBC Studios. “With a wide, inventive slate of audio content that includes everything from daily news to sports analysis to pop culture to fiction and more, we’re incredibly excited to continue to expand our relationship with Apple to reach more listeners globally. Through BBC Podcasts Premium, we’re inviting new audiences around the world into this seamless, premium listening experience to hear the very best of our audio journalism and storytelling.”

The global expansion of BBC Podcasts Premium follows earlier launches in Australia in May and New Zealand in March of this year and in the US and Canada in 2021. Since its initial 2021 launch, BBC Podcasts Premium has been a regular fixture in Apple’s Top 10 subscriber channels and its podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service was named one of Apple Podcasts ‘Shows We Love’ for 2023.

BBC Podcasts Premium’s international rollout marks the latest step forward for BBC Studios’ expanding audio unit. Earlier this year, the BBC announced the move of audio production in selected genres including factual, entertainment and drama from the BBC’s in-house production team to BBC Studios. BBC Studios’ new audio production unit will be headed up by Richard Knight, while international audio distribution and monetization is led by Louise la Grange.

With BBC Podcasts Premium, subscribers unlock ad-free, early access to the BBC shows including Good Bad Billionaire, Infinite Monkey Cage and Intrigue and ad-free versions of popular shows across news, true crime, pop culture, history, science, and fiction including BBC Global News Podcast, The Global Story, World Business Report, and Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

BBC Podcasts Premium is available now from the BBC Podcasts channel on Apple Podcasts. A 7-day free trial is available.