UKTV appoints Perry as Head of Drama

UKTV has appointed Helen Perry as Head of Drama to lead the multi-channel broadcaster’s growing original drama slate. Starting in January 2024, Perry will executive produce scripted drama programmes across UKTV’s Alibi, Drama and Dave channels.

Reporting to Hilary Rosen, Director of Commissioning, Perry will join the team responsible for creating some of UKTV’s most successful drama series including Annika, Traces, The Diplomat, We Hunt Together and Ragdoll, as well as other recently announced commissions including The Marlow Murder Club and The Red King.

Rosen commented: “I am delighted that Helen is going to be joining the team at such an exciting time for scripted content at UKTV. As we expand original drama across more of our channels, Helen’s wealth of experience in developing and commissioning eye-catching shows will be invaluable. Her enthusiasm shines through and I think she will be a fantastic fit for the team.”

Perry added: “My time working for the extraordinary Polly Hill [Head of Drama] at ITV has been nothing short of inspiring so I’m thrilled to take this next step to become UKTV’s new Head of Drama. UKTV is known for creating unique, quality shows that audiences love. This is an incredible opportunity to build on past successes, to lead the drama strategy forwards and to realise UKTVs ambition to be the home of bold, unmissable and entertaining drama. I look forward to creatively collaborating with the UK production community, to offer a platform to new voices and the very best talent, and to deliver stand-out dramas that will cut through and entertain the nation.”

Perry joins from ITV where she was a Commissioning Editor for Drama working with some of the country’s biggest indie prodcos. Perry worked on original dramas such as the upcoming Mr Bates vs The Post Office starring Toby Jones and Playing Nice starring James Norton, alongside returning series such as DI Ray, Professor T, The Bay and Grantchester. She also worked on a number of new commissions which are still to be announced.

Before joining ITV, Perry was an Assistant Commissioner for BBC Drama where she worked across both development and production for Drama Commissioning, executive producing shows including BBC One true crime Steeltown Murders and The Pact. She also led on new writer development for BBC Writersroom. Before joining BBC Drama Commissioning, she was Script Executive at Bad Wolf on the acclaimed HBO/BBC drama Industry. Prior to that she was a Development Producer for BBC Writersroom, leading the team in Wales, finding and nurturing emerging talent with a focus on Welsh talent.