Prime Video signs Stelling; HDR Premier League
December 1, 2023
By Nik Roseveare
Prime Video has announced that Sky Sports broadcasting legend Jeff Stelling will return to UK screens to join Prime Video’s talent line-up, spearheading the Every Game Every Goalshow on December 6th, which allows fans to see all the goals and key moments from every game across all six of that evening’s fixtures.
In addition, Dan Walker will make his presenting debut on live Premier League football on a number of Prime Video matches in December, including Wolves v Burnley, Spurs v West Ham and Burnley v Liverpool.
Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Patrice Evra will return to Prime Video’s coverage and share their insights and opinions with viewers as part of a line-up of football pundits that will also include Michael Owen, Eni Aluko, Roberto Martinez, Jermain Defoe and Stuart Pearce amongst others. The Prime Video presenting and commentary team will also see the return of Gabby Logan, Ally McCoist, Jon Champion, Clive Tyldesley, Robyn Cowen, Jim Rosenthal and Guy Mowbray.
Every Game Every Goal will see a new-look for the show this December, with a new studio dubbed the ‘Prime Video Pavilion’ hosting all of the live Premier League action. Stelling will be joined by the names including Dion Dublin, Tim Sherwood, Siobhan Chamberlain and Nedum Onuoha on the analysis duties.
Select Prime Video games will also be shown in High Dynamic Range (HDR) this December. Fans will also be able to take advantage of a new in-game match selector, accessible during a live match to switch between multiple concurrent fixtures without leaving the stream. Fans can access this match selector by pressing down on their TV remote or swiping up on a phone or tablet.
Prime Video will exclusively broadcast 20 live Premier League matches this December across two fixture rounds as follows:
Tuesday 5 December
19:30 Wolves v Burnley
20:15 Luton Town v Arsenal
Wednesday 6 December
19:30 Brighton v Brentford
19:30 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
19:30 Fulham v Nottingham Forest
19:30 Sheff Utd v Liverpool
20:15 Aston Villa v Man City
20:15 Man Utd v Chelsea
Thursday 7 December
19:30 Everton v Newcastle
20:15 Spurs v West Ham
Tuesday 26 December
12:30 Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
15:00 Bournemouth v Fulham
15:00 Sheff Utd v Luton Town
17:30 Burnley v Liverpool
20:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa
Wednesday 27 December
19:30 Brentford v Wolves
19:30 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
20:15 Everton v Man City
Thursday 28 December
19:30 Brighton v Spurs
20:15 Arsenal v West Ham