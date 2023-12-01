Prime Video has announced that Sky Sports broadcasting legend Jeff Stelling will return to UK screens to join Prime Video’s talent line-up, spearheading the Every Game Every Goalshow on December 6th, which allows fans to see all the goals and key moments from every game across all six of that evening’s fixtures.

In addition, Dan Walker will make his presenting debut on live Premier League football on a number of Prime Video matches in December, including Wolves v Burnley, Spurs v West Ham and Burnley v Liverpool.

Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Patrice Evra will return to Prime Video’s coverage and share their insights and opinions with viewers as part of a line-up of football pundits that will also include Michael Owen, Eni Aluko, Roberto Martinez, Jermain Defoe and Stuart Pearce amongst others. The Prime Video presenting and commentary team will also see the return of Gabby Logan, Ally McCoist, Jon Champion, Clive Tyldesley, Robyn Cowen, Jim Rosenthal and Guy Mowbray.

Every Game Every Goal will see a new-look for the show this December, with a new studio dubbed the ‘Prime Video Pavilion’ hosting all of the live Premier League action. Stelling will be joined by the names including Dion Dublin, Tim Sherwood, Siobhan Chamberlain and Nedum Onuoha on the analysis duties.

Select Prime Video games will also be shown in High Dynamic Range (HDR) this December. Fans will also be able to take advantage of a new in-game match selector, accessible during a live match to switch between multiple concurrent fixtures without leaving the stream. Fans can access this match selector by pressing down on their TV remote or swiping up on a phone or tablet.

Prime Video will exclusively broadcast 20 live Premier League matches this December across two fixture rounds as follows:

Tuesday 5 December

19:30 Wolves v Burnley

20:15 Luton Town v Arsenal

Wednesday 6 December

19:30 Brighton v Brentford

19:30 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

19:30 Fulham v Nottingham Forest

19:30 Sheff Utd v Liverpool

20:15 Aston Villa v Man City

20:15 Man Utd v Chelsea

Thursday 7 December

19:30 Everton v Newcastle

20:15 Spurs v West Ham

Tuesday 26 December

12:30 Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

15:00 Bournemouth v Fulham

15:00 Sheff Utd v Luton Town

17:30 Burnley v Liverpool

20:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa

Wednesday 27 December

19:30 Brentford v Wolves

19:30 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

20:15 Everton v Man City

Thursday 28 December

19:30 Brighton v Spurs

20:15 Arsenal v West Ham