EE rolls out EE TV

EE is rolling out its revamped TV offering, replacing BT TV, which delivers live and on-demand services streamed to a choice of set-top boxes that includes a customised Apple TV.

EE has also partnered with Apple to produce an EE TV app with live streaming and on-demand content, along with the custom EE-branded remote, and automatic setup for the Apple TV box.

EE TV offers access to more than 70 Freeview channels, a Netflix subscription, as well as premium channels from TNT Sports, Sky, Eurosport, Discovery and more. All 24-month contracts come with live free-to-air channels and catchup. The platform also offers a range of additional services and premium channel packages, including the likes of Prime Video and Now, for an additional fee. Disney+ is also set to be available on the new platform soon.

Content packages start at £18 a month, and go up to £76 per month.

Alongside the TV service, EE also unveiled two new set-top boxes. The company said the new TV options can be combined with content packages themed around movies or sport that would enable customers to switch every month if they desire. New TV customers can also take out a multi-room option at no extra charge, providing they choose either an EE TV with Apple TV 4K, EE TV Box Pro or EE TV Box Mini.

EE chief executive, Marc Allera, said: “The launch of EE TV is one of the first significant strides we’re taking since launching new EE. The service is built for busy households, and we believe it will elevate the TV experience for consumers across the UK.”