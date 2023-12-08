Prime Video US signs PBC right deals

Prime Video and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) have announced a multiyear rights agreement to deliver viewers some of the boxing industry’s most significant events, providing fans in the US with year-round access to tmatchups featuring a number the biggest stars in boxing.

PBC features over 150 active fighters across various weight divisions, including top contenders and current world champions. Since its debut in 2015, PBC has presented boxing events including 2023 blockbusters David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo.

Prime Video will distribute PBC’s pay-per-view events in the US, with the first event scheduled for March 2024. PBC PPV fights will be available for all viewers to purchase, regardless of Prime membership. Additionally, in the US and select countries, Prime Video will exclusively stream a PBC Championship Boxing series of events, showcasing top matchups among boxing’s current and rising stars. Details on specific cards, dates, and locations will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” said Marie Donoghue, VP, US sports content & partnerships, Amazon. “With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the US and around the world the best in sports.”

“Premier Boxing Champions is very proud to partner with Prime Video to showcase our world-class boxers and events. With Prime’s incredible reach and unprecedented marketing power, we’re very excited to reach new audiences for our sport as we continue to present the most exciting, competitive and biggest fights in Boxing,” added Bruce Binkow, CEO, Integrated Sports, exclusive agency for PBC.