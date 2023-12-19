Prado steps down as Mediaset Spain president

Borja Prado has announced his decision to step down as president of Mediaset Spain after just 20 months in the role. He confirmed the news during during a Mediaset board of directors’ meeting.



Prado’s decision comes following many internal conflicts with the two CEOs of the company, Alejandro Salem, with editorial responsibilities, and Massimo Musolino, responsible of Operations. Prado has been with the company for some 23 years



Prado, formerly Berlusconi’s right-hand executive, was appointed to integrate the company into MFE (MEDIAFOREUROPE) group.

Pradi said his decision comes after “the culmination of a long period of service for the Mediaset Group, to which I have always provided my help, defence and collaboration since, more than 23 years ago, I was appointed director”.

He will step down from the role effective January 1st 2024.