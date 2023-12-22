Formula E extends rights deals with Mediaset, L’Équipe

Formula E has announced multi-year extensions to their media partnerships with L’Équipe in France and Mediaset in Italy.

A minimum of 11 races and nine qualifying sessions in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will air live on L’Équipe’s main linear FTA channel, la chaine L’Équipe, with the remainder airing near live. All races and qualifying sessions will be live on channel L’Équipe live (available on the TV space of L’Équipe’s website and app).

L’Équipe will also increase the number of races presented as ‘super events’ next season from four to seven races, which will include extended coverage and presentation.

Season 10 is the biggest yet in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with 17 races including debuts in Tokyo, Shanghai and Misano, Italy. It begins on January 13th 2024 with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix. Formula E and L’Equipe have been partners since Season 7.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, said: “L’Équipe is a valued partner for Formula E, and we are excited to continue together beyond Season 10, which is set to be the biggest and most competitive yet. We have a vibrant and fast-growing fanbase in France who will be able to enjoy extended Formula E coverage of key races next season only on L’Équipe.”

Jérôme Saporito, head of TV department of L’Équipe, commented: “It is a great pride that la chaine L’Équipe keeps writing the story with the Formula E for three new seasons. After the renewal of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Dakar acquisition, we continue our free to air broadcast strategy for major sport events, and further our motorsport offering for the enjoyment of viewers.”

Per the Mediaset deal, at least six races in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will air live on Italia Uno, with the remaining races in the 17-race season broadcasting on Canal20. All races will also be available on Mediaset’s online platform, sportmediaset.it. The expanded media partnership increases Formula E programming on FTA channels from four lives races in the previous agreement, which began in Season 7.

The expanded live FTA coverage will include both races taking place in Misano for the first time on April 13th and 14th 2024 which kicks-off Formula E’s racing in Europe next season. Mediaset will be showcasing the debut races with extended coverage from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli set against the stunning backdrop of the Adriatic coastline.

Dabas further commented: “We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Mediaset. Their commitment to bringing the excitement of Formula E to fans across Italy is unparalleled. With more races live on Italia Uno, including the much-anticipated Misano E-Prix, this partnership is a testament to the growing appeal of our uniquely entertaining motorsport.”