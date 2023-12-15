CMG wins Formula E rights race

All—electric single—seater racing series Formula E has confirmed what it says is the biggest multi-year media partnership in championship history with Chinese national broadcaster, CMG, airing every race of the season live for the first time.

The new deal means all 17 races in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, starting with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, January 13th 2024, will be available live on CMG’s CCTV platforms.

Premier sports channels CCTV5 and CCTV5+ will air Formula E races, including the inaugural Shanghai race doubleheader in May. Digital platform Yangshipin will also carry races plus all practice and qualifying sessions.

“This is huge for Formula E as we get ready to race in our biggest season yet,” declared Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E. “For the first time, every Formula E race will be available live in China on CCTV, the nation’s largest sports platform. We are excited to work with CMG as a major new media partner for Formula E and focus on supercharging our audience growth in China through the coming seasons.”

Formula E will race for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double-header of races on Saturday, May 25th and Sunday, May 26th 2024. The first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing on Saturday, 13 September 2014, with Sanya and Hong Kong also hosting a total of seven races in China to date, the most recent in March 2019.