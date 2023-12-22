ITV launches The Winter King with Burger King stunt

ITVX and Burger King UK have joined forces to bring the historical drama The Winter King to life.

Following the much-anticipated launch of the series on December 21st, ITV surprised a lucky customer with their Burger King UK x Winter King Banquet, delivered by a knight in shining armour who looks suspiciously like a Deliveroo rider.

This unique delivery with a twist was filmed and shared across social channels and spread further with paid TikTok placements. The stunt also launched today (December 22nd) across owned and organic socials for ITV, Deliveroo and Burger King UK. Media planning and buying was handled by EssenceMediacomX. The partnership includes further activation such as Deliveroo in app banners and delivery flyers.

The film of the stunt itself, by ITV Creative, opens on the dark ages knight arriving in costume to collect the Winter King Banquet from a Burger King UK branch, much to the surprise of staff, customers and passersby. The knight then guides his trusty steed through suburban streets, passing a baffled Deliveroo driver on his moped. Finally, the meal deal is personally delivered to an unsuspecting Deliveroo customer.

The Winter King bundle includes a choice of two Burger King burgers, two large fries and a choice of two sides, either chicken nuggets, chilli cheese bites or onion rings for £19.99.

Jane Stiller, Chief Marketing Officer ITV said: “We’ve had great success with ITVX and Deliveroo partnerships to date. It’s a natural fit that when people are choosing what they want to watch, they’re also choosing what they want to eat. The launch of The Winter King on ITVX is a new genre for the brand and so we wanted to turbo charge our partnership with Deliveroo. This social stunt is the perfect way to do so, matching the scale and ambition of ITVX – the UK’s freshest streaming platform.”

Mia Georgevic, Client Partner (Media & eCommerce) at Deliveroo, added: “We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with ITV and this stunt alongside our friends at Burger King UK was created to celebrate the role that food and food delivery can play in immersing yourself into a new TV series. As Christmas nears and leaving the comfort of your home becomes increasingly unappealing, we hope our customers can tune into the new The Winter King series, order one of the limited-edition Banquet meals on the app and let our fleet of riders deliver it straight to their doorsteps.”

The Winter King is set in the fifth century in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes where lives were often fleeting and follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from being an outcast and becomes a legendary warrior and leader. The series stars Iain De Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Stuart Campbell, Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Jordan Alexandra and Simon Merrells.