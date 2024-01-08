Samsung Gaming Hub partner accessory programme

Samsung Electronics has revealed details of the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ programme that will be showcased at CES2024. The objective of the programme is to work with leading gaming accessory companies to drive the next generation of best-in-class partner products for the Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung’s game streaming platform. In addition, the company announced its partnership with gaming accessory provider PDP (Performance Designed Products LLC), the first ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ controller.

“Samsung recognises the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences,” said Jiho Ha, Head of Service Partnerships Group at Samsung Electronics. “Building on our already-high level of compatibility, the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ programme will see us collaborating with trusted partners to craft accessories that further enhance the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub.”

Starting in 2024, players will see the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ badge, which designates the product has been tested for compatibility, quality, performance, safety and security on Samsung devices. Accessories displaying this badge guarantee the best possible game streaming experience on Samsung Gaming Hub, regardless of the supported Samsung device players choose.

Samsung also announced its partnership with PDP’s new wireless controller, the ‘Replay Midnight Blue’, which is the first Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub product. The new controller will include a built-in, rechargeable battery for up-to 40 hours of playtime per charge, a 30-foot range low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection, a Samsung Gaming Hub home button capable of immediately launching Samsung Gaming Hub, an easy-to-use TV volume control button and more.