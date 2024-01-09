Spain: Movistar, Vodafone raise sub fees

Movistar and Vodafone are raising their subscription fees in Spain to mitigate declining revenues. On average, the pair are increasing their fees by 3.1 per cent and 4.38 per cent, respectively.

Movistar will apply the price hike from mid-January with subscribers to Fusión paying up to €4 more a month – €3 more a month for MiMovistar customers and €1 more for the TV service, affecting a total of 5.7 million customers. Vodafone will increase the price by €3 a month to all of its 3.64 million customers.

Overall, according to kelisto, the price hikes will represent an additional cost of around €306 million affecting a total of 9.34 million customers.

In contrast, low cost telcos like Digi and Lowi are freezing their rates.