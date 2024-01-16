Spain: Orange to compensate for football blackout

Orange Spain will compensate thousands of customers who were unable to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona’s Supercopa Final in Saudi Arabia on January 14th.

From the beginning of the match, which Real Madrid won 4-1, thousands of customers experienced a blackout that prevented them from watching the action.

The company says that it will contact subscribers and will compensate them for the faulty coverage.

Earlier this month, the company also had significant issues with its broadband services due to a hacker.