Little Dot Sport produces Team GB original series

Little Dot Sport, the digital content studio and media network Little Dot Studios’ sport-specialist label, has been commissioned by Team GB to produce and distribute a new original content series, titled A Cut Above.

Little Dot Sport, who currently manage Team GB’s YouTube channel and paid media strategy, have worked with Team GB to produce a new eight-part series which will offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the athletes’ preparations, and narratives leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, all while they undergo haircuts and styling by the renowned hair stylist, Lisa Farrall.

Set to launch on YouTube this January, each episode, lasting between 8 to 12 minutes, will showcase a different athlete, with participants including Bradly Sinden, Emily Campbell (pictured), Emma Uren, Kaleem Barreto, Katie Archibald, Laura Collett, Matt Richards, Morgan Lake and Penny Healey.

Carly Hodgson, Head of Marketing at Team GB, said: “With a little over six months left to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it’s time for the nation to get to know our athletes. Our content strategy is designed to engage our fans and introduce new audiences to our athletes with fun, entertaining content, showcasing the personalities behind the extraordinary sporting performances that Team GB are known for. A Cut Above is a brilliant example of this, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Robbie Spargo, Managing Director of Little Dot Sport, commented: “We are honoured to have Team GB’s continued trust in our content capabilities. A Cut Above is more than just a series; it’s a unique vehicle with which we can tell the extraordinary stories of Team GB athletes. Our integrated approach to content creation, distribution, and amplification will continue to enhance the Team GB storytelling experience for fans and supporters around the world in a year that will bring fever-pitch interest in the athletes.”