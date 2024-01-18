Advanced Television

TNT Sports to air England v India Test series

January 18, 2024

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), the BCCI and Pitch International have signed a deal for a package of rights that will see TNT Sports showcase international cricket hosted in India on its linear and digital platforms in the UK for the next five years.England’s five-Test tour of India, starting on January 25th, will now be broadcast live on TNT Sports and its streaming platform discovery+.

England’s tour of India schedule:1st Test: Hyderabad, January 25th-29th2nd Test: Vizag, February 2nd-6th3rd Test: Rajkot, February 15th-19th4th Test: Ranchi, February 23rd-27th 5th Test: Dharamsala, March 7th-11th

As part of the agreement with the BCCI and Pitch International, TNT Sports will broadcast England’s white ball tour (3 x ODIs and 5 x T20s) of India in January-February 2025, as well as the tour of India that is currently scheduled for January-February 2028.

Full schedule of rights in package of rights agreed with BCCI and Pitch InternationalFebruary 2024: England tour of India – 5 x TestsSeptember 2024: Bangladesh tour of India – 2 x Tests, 3 x T20sOctober 2024: New Zealand tour of India – 3 x TestsJanuary 2025: England tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20sOctober 2025: West Indies tour of India – 2 x TestsNovember-December 2025: South Africa tour of India – 2 x Tests, 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20sFebruary 2026: New Zealand tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20sJune 2026: Afghanistan tour of India – 1 x Test, 3 x ODIsSeptember 2026: West Indies tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20sDecember 2026: Sri Lanka tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 3 x T20sJanuary 2027: Australia tour of India – 5 x TestsNovember-December 2027: Australia tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x ODIsJanuary-February 2028: England tour of India – 5 x Tests

