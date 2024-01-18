TNT Sports to air England v India Test series
Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), the BCCI and Pitch International have signed a deal for a package of rights that will see TNT Sports showcase international cricket hosted in India on its linear and digital platforms in the UK for the next five years.
England’s tour of India schedule: 1st Test: Hyderabad, January 25th-29th 2nd Test: Vizag, February 2nd-6th 3rd Test: Rajkot, February 15th-19th 4th Test: Ranchi, February 23rd-27th 5th Test: Dharamsala, March 7th-11th
As part of the agreement with the BCCI and Pitch International, TNT Sports will broadcast England’s white ball tour (3 x ODIs and 5 x T20s) of India in January-February 2025, as well as the tour of India that is currently scheduled for January-February 2028.
Full schedule of rights in package of rights agreed with BCCI and Pitch InternationalFebruary 2024: England tour of India – 5 x Tests September 2024: Bangladesh tour of India – 2 x Tests, 3 x T20s October 2024: New Zealand tour of India – 3 x Tests January 2025: England tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20s October 2025: West Indies tour of India – 2 x Tests November-December 2025: South Africa tour of India – 2 x Tests, 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20s February 2026: New Zealand tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20s June 2026: Afghanistan tour of India – 1 x Test, 3 x ODIs September 2026: West Indies tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20s December 2026: Sri Lanka tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 3 x T20s January 2027: Australia tour of India – 5 x Tests November-December 2027: Australia tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x ODIs January-February 2028: England tour of India – 5 x Tests