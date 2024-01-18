TNT Sports to air England v India Test series

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), the BCCI and Pitch International have signed a deal for a package of rights that will see TNT Sports showcase international cricket hosted in India on its linear and digital platforms in the UK for the next five years.



England’s five-Test tour of India, starting on January 25th, will now be broadcast live on TNT Sports and its streaming platform discovery+.



England’s tour of India schedule:

1st Test: Hyderabad, January 25th-29th

2nd Test: Vizag, February 2nd-6th

3rd Test: Rajkot, February 15th-19th

4th Test: Ranchi, February 23rd-27th

5th Test: Dharamsala, March 7th-11th

As part of the agreement with the BCCI and Pitch International, TNT Sports will broadcast England’s white ball tour (3 x ODIs and 5 x T20s) of India in January-February 2025, as well as the tour of India that is currently scheduled for January-February 2028.

Full schedule of rights in package of rights agreed with BCCI and Pitch International

February 2024: England tour of India – 5 x Tests

September 2024: Bangladesh tour of India – 2 x Tests, 3 x T20s

October 2024: New Zealand tour of India – 3 x Tests

January 2025: England tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20s

October 2025: West Indies tour of India – 2 x Tests

November-December 2025: South Africa tour of India – 2 x Tests, 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20s

February 2026: New Zealand tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20s

June 2026: Afghanistan tour of India – 1 x Test, 3 x ODIs

September 2026: West Indies tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x T20s

December 2026: Sri Lanka tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 3 x T20s

January 2027: Australia tour of India – 5 x Tests

November-December 2027: Australia tour of India – 3 x ODIs, 5 x ODIs

January-February 2028: England tour of India – 5 x Tests