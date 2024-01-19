Hexagon Cup on DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, will become the global home of Hexagon Cup, the new padel tournament starting on January 31st in Madrid. DAZN will stream all 21 matches live.

DAZN subscribers (excluding the US) will be able to watch the championship’s qualification rounds (January 31st – February 2nd), the semi-finals (February 3rd) and the finals (February 4th) around the live and on demand. Viewers in Spain will be able to watch uninterrupted live coverage via the DAZN app – on smart TVs, mobiles phones, tablets, games consoles, PCs and other connected devices – as well as on DAZN’s linear channels.

The Hexagon Cup has received acclaim for its equality-based team format, top-tier padel players, and celebrity teams including the Team AD/vantage by celebrated tennis player Andy Murray, ElevenEleven Team USA,owned by US actor Eva Longoria, Rafa Nadal Academy powered by Richard Mille team, and RL9 by the Barcelona FC footballer Robert Lewandowski.

Tim Godfrey, Strategic Advisor, Hexagon Cup, commented: “As a premium OTT platform, DAZN enables Hexagon Cup to reach a wide and varied audience, which is especially important for our first event. We’re excited to get to bring the excitement of padel to sports fans across Spain and the world, and due to DAZN’s multi-level streaming strategy, they can watch wherever and however they want to.”

Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP Global Head of Rights, added: “Padel is one of the fastest growing and interesting sports around, and Hexagon Cup is an excellent and innovative competition that highlights the best of the sport. Padel is already hugely popular in Spain, so the wider distribution we can deliver in that market is great news for our Spanish subscribers. And the burgeoning international growth of padel means that the global distribution DAZN delivers makes sense for Hexagon Cup and our millions of users worldwide.”

The championship’s TV coverage will be produced by London-based sports specialists Aurora Media Worldwide.

Hexagon Cup features six teams, each featuring a male, female and Next Gen pair who compete for a prize pool of €1 million. For its first event, Hexagon Cup will take over Spain’s Madrid Arena. During the tournament, the six teams are divided into two qualifying groups and compete in a series of head-to-head match-ups. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the finals, which will see the inaugural Hexagon Cup champions crowned.