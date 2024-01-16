ITV scores Hexagon Cup deal

The Hexagon Cup, the new padel tournament, has announced ITV as its UK broadcast rights holder as it prepares for its inaugural event in Madrid, Spain.

The deal will see the Semi-Finals (February 3rd) and the Finals (February 4th) of the tournament live streamed on ITVX, along with a highlights programme on ITV4. The partnership marks the first time ITV has ever broadcast a live padel tournament.



The Hexagon Cup has gained acclaim for its equality-based team format, top-tier padel players, and celebrity teams including the Team AD/vantage by legendary tennis player Andy Murray, ElevenEleven Team USA, owned by US actor Eva Longoria, Rafa Nadal Academy powered by Richard Mille team, and RL9 by the Barcelona FC footballer Robert Lewandowski.

Tim Godfrey, Strategic Advisor, Hexagon Cup, commented: “This partnership with ITV marks a major win, not only for the Hexagon Cup which now has a leading, free-to-air home in the UK, but also for British padel fans who are picking up a passion for the playing the sport, and can now watch the best players in the world, live and free.”

Niall Sloane, Director of Sport, ITV, added: “We are looking forward to ITV X showcasing this exciting new sport which has caught the attention of so many fans.”



The championship’s global TV coverage will be produced by London based sports innovation specialists Aurora Media Worldwide.

Born under the motto ‘For the Fans. For the Players. For the Game’, the Hexagon Cup features six teams, each featuring a male, female and Next Gen pair who compete for a prize pool of €1 million.



The Hexagon Cup will take over the Madrid Arena from January 31st to February 4th. During the tournament, six teams are divided into two qualifying groups and compete in a series of head-to-head matchups. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the finals, where the inaugural Hexagon Cup champions will be crowned.