Minute Media acquires STN Video

Minute Media, the technology and sports content company, has acquired STN Video, the North American specialist sports content distribution, who holds partnerships with every major league in the US alongside an online video platform.

Minute Media says the acquisition of STN – reportedly valued at $150 million (€137.4m) – will bring additional technology capabilities, distribution and sports highlight content rights to its ecosystem of owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers.

“Bringing STN Video into the Minute Media family is a big win for our owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers. With STN’s sports content highlight rights and award-winning video technology, Minute Media’s partners and clients will have access to a 360 degree view of the sports industry, combining content from athletes, teams, creators, and now, leagues,” commented Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

Headquartered in Victoria, BC, Canada with additional teams in NYC and Miami, STN Video was founded in 2010 as SendtoNews. Today STN is recognised as a leading Online Video Platform (OVP) that brings together premium content, including sports highlight rights from the top leagues in North America – such as NFL and MLB – with cutting edge video technology, driving value for distribution partners.

“STN Video was built for distribution partners who care about content, user experience and monetisation,” added Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video. “We are thrilled to continue our journey with Minute Media to maximise our global video reach for content providers and advertisers across their unique platforms.”

Minute Media reports it raised capital from both HSBC Innovation Banking and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock to help fund the deal.