Ofcom: Broadband, pay-TV complaints rise

Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints the media watchdog has received about major broadband, pay-TV, mobile and landline providers, covering the period from July to September 2023.

On average, broadband, landline and pay-TV complaint volumes have increased from the previous quarter, while complaint volumes across all categories have slightly increased compared to the same time last year. There has also been a shift in the top reason why customers have complained to Ofcom.

Overall trends

In Q3 2023, complaints to Ofcom rose slightly from Q2 2022. Complaints about landline, fixed broadband and pay-TV all rose from the previous quarter while mobile pay-monthly remained at similar levels.

Virgin Media was the most complained about broadband, landline and pay-TV provider, seeing significant rises across all these areas from the previous quarter. Customers’ complaints were mainly driven by how their complaints were being handled.

Outside of Virgin Media, NOW Broadband and TalkTalk received more complaints than the industry average in landline whilst NOW Broadband received more complaints than the industry average in broadband.

Sky again generated the fewest complaints per 100,000 subscribers in both broadband and landline.

TalkTalk and Sky were the least complained about pay-TV providers this quarter, receiving the fewest complaints per 100,000 subscribers.

O2 and BT Mobile were the most complained-about mobile operators, with O2's complaints primarily driven by how customers' complaints were being handled and BT's complaints driven by customers' experiences of changing provider. Sky Mobile, EE and Vodafone received the fewest complaints in the mobile sector.

Responding to the report, a Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “Our number one priority is to provide an excellent service to our customers, and we accept that the rise in complaints in the third quarter falls far short of our expectations. As Ofcom acknowledges, the rise is largely due to its investigation announcement in July which subsequently generated a higher number of complaints than would ordinarily be expected. However, it should be noted that overall complaints about Virgin Media and O2 products still represent a very small proportion of our customer base. As well as engaging fully with Ofcom’s ongoing investigation, we are investing in every area of our business to give our customers the best possible experience, with a real focus on resolving any issues at the first time of getting in touch and making it easier for them to get support when they need it.”

Devesh Raj, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sky, commented: “Delivering the best Sky experience is not only underpinned by innovative products, unmissable content, and a reliable network, but by offering outstanding customer service. Having watched our teams across the business work with care and dedication every day, I’m very pleased that we’ve maintained our position as the least complained about provider yet again across broadband, talk, mobile and pay-TV services.”

