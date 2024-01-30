Mediapro reorganises structure

Following the exit of Mediapro president Jaume Roures, the Spanish TV group has changed the structure of the company with the creation of two divisions and the appointment of new top executives.

The company has set up the Channels and Platforms unit led by Daniel Margalef, responsible for all actions related to production and distribution of all channels and platforms, including new digital content.

The newly created Mediapro Experiences will be directed by David Xirau and will be responsible for new experimental formats, and virtual and immersive experiences, among other things.

The reorganisation coincides with the 30th anniversary of Mediapro and strengthens “an agile, transversal and hardly centralised company with all its divisions enjoying a great autonomy and decision capacity,” said the company.

As a whole, Mediapro Group is divided into six divisions: Broadcast Media Services, directed by José Luis Rubio; The Mediapro Studio, headed by Laura Fernández Espeso; Sports rights, under Oliver Seibert; Innovation led by Mari Carmen Fernández; and the new Divisions, Channels and Platforms and Mediapro Experiences.