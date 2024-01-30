Sky Sports launching dedicated tennis channel

A new Sky Sports Tennis channel will launch on Sky and NOW on February 11th, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans in the UK and Ireland.

Sky Sports says it will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 live matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP & WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open.

The introduction of the channel comes following the acquisition of the US Open, ATP and WTA Tour rights in 2023.

Sky Sports Tennis will be available to Sky Sports customers with Complete, Action and Arena packages from, and viewers will be able to access multiple live court streams at the same time via the mobile app, the Sky TV app or red button and on NOW Bonus Streams, giving access to more live matches.

The first week of programming will feature live coverage from the Hologic WTA Tour tournament in Doha, where viewers can watch players such as Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek. The action continues with the ATP Tour from Rotterdam, followed by an all-star line-up of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev on court in Doha from February 19th.

Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, commented: “It’s an exciting moment for Sky Sports as we launch a new home for tennis fans, and Sky Sports Tennis will give millions of homes easy access to watch the best players in the world all year round. We’re proud to be the undisputed home of live sport for fans in the UK and Ireland, and this new channel will add value for our customers, enabling them to enjoy even more of the sports they love.”

Sky Sports Tennis coverage will be analysed by a host former top British players Tim Henman and Laura Robson, presented by Gigi Salmon along with the well-known voice of Jonathan Overend on commentary. As well as being a destination for live coverage, Sky Sports Tennis will be host to a range of additional programming including interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and expert insights on some of the biggest matches and moments of the year.

On Sky Sports the channel will be on 408 when the channel becomes live, before moving exclusively to 407 on February 13th where it will remain permanently.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels. Select catch-up content will be available on demand.

The Sky Sports Tennis channel will also be available on Virgin Media and EE TV, and the multiple live court streams will be available to Virgin Media customers via the Sky Sports mobile app and red button and on EE TV as NOW Bonus Streams.

Coverage will be sponsored by Lexus, the new ‘Presenting Partner’ of Sky Sports Tennis.