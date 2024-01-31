Data: AppleTV+ sees highest-ever new UK subs share

Kantar, the marketing data and analytics company, has released its latest Entertainment on Demand (EoD) data and analysis on the UK’s streaming market. The study shows that AppleTV+ achieved the highest share of new subscribers thanks to a winning strategy of free trials powered by the success of shows such as Slow Horses and Ted Lasso to attract new subscribers.

AppleTV+ seized the top spot from Disney+ in new SVoD subscriptions during Q4 2023, commanding an 18 per cent share.

Key takeaways from Kantar’s Entertainment on Demand (EoD) study, from October to December 2023, include:

· 39 per cent of new subscribers of AppleTV+ cite free trials as a significant factor for using the service.

· Subscribers rate the quality of content on AppleTV+ higher than any other major service.

· Prime Video took second spot in share of new subscriptions in Q4 with a 16 per cent share.

· The data reveals that 19.8 million British households have at least one paid SVoD streaming service in their household – flat vs Q3 2023.

Dominic Sunnebo, Global Insight Director, Kantar, Worldpanel Division, commented: “The remarkable surge in AppleTV+ subscriptions during Q4 2023 underscores the undeniable appeal of British TV shows which had strong impact on AppleTV+’s new subscriber figures. Slow Horses and Ted Lasso drove almost 30 per cent of new subscribers exemplifying AppleTV+’s commitment to delivering top-notch content that resonates with regional audiences.”

AppleTV+ ranks #1



AppleTV+ reached its highest-ever share of new SVoD subscriptions during Q4 2023. Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, secured the fourth spot in December’s most enjoyed titles across all SVoD, trailing the final instalment of The Crown on Netflix, which claimed the top spot. Notably, 36 per cent of all new AppleTV+ subscribers joined explicitly to watch a particular series or film, showcasing Apple’s commitment to content quality over quantity.

Despite ranking lower than Netflix and Disney+ in the volume of original content, AppleTV+ subscribers consistently rate the quality of its content higher than other major services. Free trials remain a crucial tool for Apple in acquiring new subscribers, with 39 per cent of new joiners in the quarter citing free trials as a significant motivating factor.

While AppleTV+ continues to attract new subscribers, and experiences, overall growth in subscriber count, there’s a persistent battle with high churn rates – planned cancellations for the next quarter hit 15 per cent among AppleTV+ subscribers vs 3 per cent for Netflix.

Netflix closes the year strong with The Crown‘s finale

The success of the final instalment of The Crown, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, significantly contributed to Netflix’s strong performance in the last quarter of the year in Britain. Netflix saw a 1 per cent increase in its share of new SVoD subscribers, reaching 10.6 per cent, and The Crown emerged as the highest rated SVoD series (14 per cent) across the country. Netflix also secured the highest rating in subscriber advocacy, surpassing Disney+ and reclaiming the lead. With churn rates low and stable and planned cancellations for next quarter falling, the platforms reign is not going away anytime soon.

Disney+ promotion effect subsides

While Disney+ experienced significant subscriber growth in Q3, fuelled by its £1.99 for three months campaign, the impact of this promotional effort has begun to diminish. In December 2023, churn rates spiked as viewers, initially attracted by promotions, scaled back their subscriptions. Some 13 per cent of those who cancelled their Disney+ subscriptions over the Christmas period attributed their decision to a price increase, while 29 per cent mentioned infrequent use of the subscription as a key reason. Despite this, Disney+ maintained a respectable 14 per cent market share, securing the third position in terms of new SVoD subscribers for the quarter. The Marvel series Loki also performed well, ranking as the third most enjoyed title over the quarter.

Yellowstone continues to deliver for Paramount+

The western hit Yellowstone continued to play an essential role in the Paramount+ growth story in Britain. Almost half of new Paramount+ subscribers cited a specific title as the reason to join, with 18 per cent mentioning Yellowstone. The Sky partnership is performing well for Paramount+, with almost one in three Sky subscribers joining Paramount+, a share more than double that of the wider population. Lastly, four consecutive months of reduced churn indicate a more stable footing for the service going forward.