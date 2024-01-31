OTT Atresplayer expands in LatAm

Atresmedia-owned OTT platform Atresplayer is extending its presence in Latin America with its launch in Uruguay through local operators.

The company has reached distribution agreements with public operator Antel and cable companies Montecable and TCC to distribute Atresplayer at a monthly price of €4.70.

These deals are added to the existing ones with Claro Video and Prime Video in Mexico, Simple TV in Venezuela and YouTube TV in the US.

Atresplayer has a catalogue of over 25,000 hours of original and exclusive on demand content.