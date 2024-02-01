Slovenia shuts down DVB-T multiplex C

Slovenia’s Agency for Communication Networks and Services has announced the shutdown of DVB-T multiplex C as of February1st.

Launched in 2013 and operated by public broadcaster RTV Slovenija as the network operator, multiplex C was intended for the distribution of commercial TV channels.

This decision follows the withdrawal of pay-TV channels and declining demand, leaving only two free-to-air channels occupying less than 20 per cent of the network’s capacity.

Viewers who watch Nova 24 TV and Golica TV through terrestrial TV will need to find alternative ways to access these channels, such as cable, satellite, or online streaming services. Pay-TV operator Innet TV exited the DTT platform in September 2023 due to a lack of market interest.

Increasing electricity costs and low capacity utilisation made the network financially unsustainable.

Additionally, terrestrial TV viewership in Slovenia is decreasing, making continued operation less effective. Multiplex A now remains the only national DTT network in Slovenia, distributing TV channels from RTV Slovenija.