NetRange enables TikTok on smart TVs

NetRange, an Acess company and provider of white-labelled, turnkey smart TV and OTT ecosystems, has announced a collaboration with TikTok, to enable users of the social media platform to access TikTok content globally on TV through the NetRange Smart TV Portal.

“With an installed base of around a billion smart TVs globally, and with particularly fast growth in EMEA and APAC, smart TV is booming. Television will continue to develop, not just as a device for watching broadcasts, but as a portal for the enjoyment of all future content experiences on a large screen,” said Michi Uemetsu, CTO of Access. “We are excited to announce the integration of TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, into our Smart TV portal. This addition gives users an opportunity to seamlessly access TikTok content on their smart TVs. Now, they can enjoy their favorite videos across various categories, including Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, and much more, all from the comfort of their living rooms.”

NetRange’s Smart TV Portals and App Stores present a pathway for content creators, TV manufacturers, media companies and entertainment distributors to leverage the expanding audience of connected and smart TV users. This collaboration benefits from audience expansion and an enhanced user experience. Smart TV access provides TikTok users with a seamless transition between mobile and television viewing, providing a more immersive TikTok experience.

Offering customised portal and ecosystem solutions, the company caters to Smart TV manufacturers, retailers, and content brands. Additionally, NetRange consistently expands its content by partnering with prominent global and regional providers, to provide solutions tailored for distinct markets.