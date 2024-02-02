Survey: Littler boosts interest in darts dates

People are dart-ing into romance this month thanks to the ‘Luke Littler effect’, with 53 per cent of individuals eager to take on their date at a game of darts for a first-date activity. Littler helped attract a record darts audience for Sky Sports over the festive period.

Now, a survey by Sky Sports has unveiled how this effect is shaking up the dating scene and how a game of darts. Activity-based dates soared past more traditional date options, with almost half (48 per cent) of participants favouring activities, such as mini-golf and the arrows, over more conventional activity choices like attending live performances, exploring museums or taking a class together.

Singles also confirmed that a shared interest in sport would help when finding their perfect match, with 73 per cent of respondents saying this could be a strong foundation for a romantic connection. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that 4 in 10 confessed they would practice an activity beforehand if it was planned for a first date, in the hope of making a solid first impression.

The survey also identified potential pitfalls in dating etiquette that singles should avoid when aiming to impress their date. Being overly critical or judgmental about the chosen activity (52 per cent), constantly checking the time or appearing distracted (52 per cent) and poor sportsmanship (46 per cent) emerged as the top deal-breakers among participants for activity-based first dates.

As the dating scene transforms faster than Luke Littler hitting 501, it’s clear that singles are on the hunt for fun experiences to help build a connection with potential partners. It seems like ‘playing games’ might just be the secret to finding a perfect match.

Speaking on the research, Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports, said: “There is something truly epic about how sport brings people together, making it no surprise that sharing a game or cheering on your team is seen as the perfect foundation for a relationship. I am super excited to see the younger crowd getting hooked on darts as we gear up for the entertainment of Premier League Darts on Sky Sports from February 1st. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Fans can enjoy watching Luke ‘the nuke’ Littler on Sky Sports every week with the 2024 BetMGM Premier League Darts underway. Eight of the sport’s top stars including Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross and Peter Wright will take each other on during the season 17-week season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.