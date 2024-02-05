EBU launches Eurovision Sport OTT platform

The EBU has launched a new digital streaming platform giving free public access to sports content across Europe.

Eurovision Sport is the EBU’s first direct-to-consumer service. Thousands of hours of content are set to be streamed in a single digital destination – complementing existing coverage provided by public service media – and showcasing a wide variety of events.

Eurovision Sport will work alongside the EBU’s network of public service ,embers to ensure audiences can access end-to-end coverage of a host of Olympic sports from athletics to gymnastics, skiing, swimming and more. It will feature events from World to European Championships, multi-sport events and national championships and will provide true gender equality across all its live sports content.

Amongst the initial raft of competitions to be broadcast on the digital platform, Eurovision Sport will show every minute of this month’s World Aquatics Championships in Doha (February 2th-18th), the upcoming International Biathlon Union World Championships (February 7th-18th) in Czechia and the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow (March 1st-3rd).

The EBU has partnered with Nagravision to develop and operate the Eurovision Sport platform.

Welcoming the launch, Noel Curran, the EBU’s Director General, said: “Eurovision Sport is a game-changer for sports fans across Europe and right around the world. We firmly believe that sport should be for all. Our public service media Members already bring many of the world’s leading sporting events to audiences free-to-air and this new digital platform will provide wrap-around coverage, so they never have to miss a moment of their favourite event. Currently only a third of sports fans have access to premium sports channels. Through its free streaming, we hope Eurovision Sport will democratise access to live sports coverage and help grow individual sports through visibility and engagement, encouraging greater participation and making sure we are all ‘united by sport’.”

The EBU currently manages the media rights for 14 sports on behalf of public service media – delivering over 43,000 hours of sport a year through agreements with 28 international sports federations.

Glen Killane, Executive Director for Sport at the EBU, added: “With the support of public service media, we’ll be able to provide sports federations with an unrivalled shop window for their sports around the world. In this fragmented digital world, it is difficult and expensive for sports fans to find and access the sport they love and for Sports Federations to attract new audiences. This digital platform provides a solution to both of those problems. Together with our Members, the EBU will ensure that every second of our events are available to all for free in every country in Europe and around the world. Diversity and inclusion are also at the heart of this platform. The EBU and our Members have the most gender balanced range of sports rights in the market and women’s sports will be a key part of our ongoing strategy. Eurovision Sport will be a trustworthy and safe place for women athletes and fans.”

Eurovision Sport is accessible via desktop and mobile website as an app for android and iOS mobile and tablet devices, and, later in the year, via Connected TVs and selected free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.