Pluto TV adds more NBCU FAST channels in US

NBCUniversal has announced new FAST content offerings featuring entertainment, news, sports and true crime programming from its television and streaming portfolio and the NBCU Global TV Distribution library launching on Pluto TV in the US

Beginning immediately and rolling out through the month will be past seasons of popular reality series including The Real Housewives and Top Chef, available to stream as dedicated FAST channels. Sports fans will have access to GolfPass and NBC Sports, while true-crime fans can stream channels featuring series including American Greed and Lockup. Pluto TV subscribers will also have access to dedicated FAST channels featuring celebrated library series including Little House on the Prairie, The Lone Ranger and Murder, She Wrote, as well as films on Universal Monsters, and genre-based action and crime content.

NBC and Telemundo local FAST channels will also launch on Pluto TV later this year.

“From fan-favourite TV series to legendary films, the breadth and caliber of NBCUniversal’s content portfolio is unrivaled,” said Bruce Casino, EVP, U.S. Sales & Distribution for NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Pluto TV and bring their subscribers our iconic titles through these FAST channels.”

“Pluto TV is continuing to build upon our relationship with NBCUniversal by bringing even more of their legendary and award-winning titles to the platform,” added Amy Kuessner, EVP Programming, Pluto TV. We know Pluto TV audiences have a strong affinity for genres like crime, drama and reality, and we are excited to offer our viewers so many channels from the NBCUniversal library in these categories and more.”

The new entertainment, sports, news and true crime FAST channels now available include:

News Channel:

American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup.

Network Entertainment Channels:

Bravo Vault: From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses viewers in high-sheen content and drama from a rotating content library.

Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is home to deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.

Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour, and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars.

Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s Top Chef Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

Sports Channels:

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, GOLF Channel news and features, and more.

NBC Sports: Stay updated on the latest sports news with entertaining talk programmes, including Premier League Stories and The Dan Patrick Show.

Global TV Distribution Studio Entertainment Channels:

Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change – or will chaos rule?

Little House on the Prairie: Set in the late 1800’s, the Ingalls family pack up their belongings and venture out west in search for new life in the new land. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, watch this family of five adjust to their new home in Plum Creek, on the plains of Minnesota.

The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger, and his trusty accomplice Tonto, fight for justice in the wild west.

Murder, She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury), as she solves crimes in this Emmy-winning drama.

Universal Action: Helicopters, fast cars, and fight scenes are packed into this channel. Viwers will find shows that to get the heart pumping and adrenaline flowing, such as Magnum P.I., Knight Rider, The A-Team and many others.

Universal Crime: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, series include Columbo, Kojak, The Rockford Files and more.

Universal Monsters: From iconic monster movies to modern classics, these films are guaranteed to give audiences goosebumps, which include titles such as Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man and more.

These channels join Pluto’s lineup of already available FAST channels from the NBCUniversal portfolio including NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7 and Sky News International.