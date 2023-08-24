NBCU FAST channels on Google TV, Android TV

New free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear content offerings featuring popular programming across Telemundo Enterprises and the NBCUniversal Global Distribution library are now available on Google TV and Android TV devices in the US. The four additional channels include:

Murder, She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury), as she solves crimes in this Emmy-winning drama.

Universal Crime: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, follow along with some top stars as they fight for justice to be served. Series include: Columbo, Kojak, The Rockford Files and more.

Lo Mejor de Telemundo: Discover recent fan favourites and revisit hits from Telemundo, including dramas, reality, and novelas, featuring popular series such as Caso Cerrado, El Señor de los Cielos and more.

Historias de Amor: Delightful romantic comedies and emotionally charged dramatic sagas of love and revenge. Based on authentic storytelling, offering familiar content for the bilingual US Latino population, including Pasión de Gavilanes, Una Maid en Manhattan and more.

These channels join NBCUniversal’s lineup of previously announced FAST channels on Google TV including NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, NBC Local Stations, Telemundo al Día and Sky News International.