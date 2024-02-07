Sky raising prices in April

Sky has announced that, from April 1st, its broadband and pay-TV customers will see the cost of their subscription package rise by an average of 6.7 per cent.

In a blog post, Devesh Raj, Chief Operating Officer at Sky, said: “It’s never welcome news that the cost of products and services are increasing, especially at a time when many households continue to face tightened budgets. As we announce some changes to our prices today, I want to be transparent about why these increases are needed and what they mean. We’re always listening to our customers, so we know that delivering the best Sky experience, whether that’s the technology we create, the content we deliver, or the customer service we provide, is what matters most to them. To continue to do this, from April 1st, most of our TV and broadband customers will see a monthly increase to the cost of their package, with the average increase across our products being 6.7 per cent. We have worked hard to keep our prices as low as possible.”

“We’ve also done what we can to support our customers who are most vulnerable by freezing the price of our broadband and mobile social tariff again this year, ensuring those who need more support will continue to receive it,” added Raj.

“These pricing changes are reflective of the increasing external costs Sky, and the entire industry, continues to face – whether that’s the energy we are using to power our data centres, investments in the technology we need to develop our products, or the amount we pay wholesalers for our connectivity infrastructure. Ultimately though, our promise to customers is that whether it’s providing faster, more reliable, and award-winning broadband, unmissable entertainment, or the latest innovative technology, we’ll continue to provide better products, better services, and better value,” concluded Raj.