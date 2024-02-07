Truespeed secures Sky Stream, Netflix deal

Southwest England full-fibre broadband provider Truespeed is launching a partnership with Sky to offer Sky TV and Netflix to its customers.

Truespeed customers will be able to subscribe to a Sky Stream package that offers both Sky Entertainment and Netflix in one combined package. The offer will start from £23 (€27) per month, for 18 months. It will be available for both existing and new customers of Truespeed’s Ultrafast Broadband.

“This is an exciting entertainment offer for our customers,” declared Nelson Missier, Chief Commercial Officer at Truespeed. “More and more British customers stream video and TV channels through their Internet connection. Truespeed’s broadband with world class Wi-Fi and ultrafast symmetric speeds is perfect for streaming video without buffering or lag. This partnership with Sky offers our customers a great way to watch their favourite TV channels and stream the latest box sets through their Sky Stream subscription. Combining two of the UK’s most popular entertainment packages with our full-fibre broadband will not only give our customers great savings but also offer them fantastic home entertainment delivered by Truespeed’s ultrafast network.”