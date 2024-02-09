Futuresource joins BASE, DEGI

Futuresource Consulting, the market research consulting company, has become the newest hybrid member of the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) & DEGI: The Digital Entertainment Group International.

Futuresource join as a hybrid member with an exclusive workshop crafted around findings from their syndicated surveys, including Living with Digital, Kids Tech and Audio Tech Lifestyles. Tailored for BASE/DEGI members only, this session will provide insights and data, empowering informative decision-making and innovation for the Home Entertainment industry, creating spaces for discussion and debate amongst BASE/DEGI members. With Futuresource’s data-driven approach, BASE/DEGI members will be equipped with the strategic foresight and knowledge necessary for the ever-growing Home Entertainment landscape.

They join the eighty plus organisations within the BASE and DEGI community of members and partners.

James Duvall, Principal Analyst and Head of Entertainment at Futuresource, commented: “Futuresource has been working with BASE, DEGI and its members for a number of years, tracking and evaluating the entertainment landscape. We are pleased to announce that we are now officially part of the organisation. By joining BASE and DEGI, we aim to work more closely with all those across the home entertainment industry, sharing our industry-leading research with the BASE/DEGI membership. We’re looking forward to collaborating and further forging our trusted partnership within the community.”

Liz Bales, Chief Executive at BASE and DEGI, added: “Futuresource consistently plays a crucial role in BASE/DEGI industry analysis and the Home Entertainment landscape. Renowned for its market research and strategic insights, we are excited to have them join our expanding network of eighty plus members and partners. This membership not only strengthens and builds upon a longstanding partnership with Futuresource, it delivers actionable insights and drives informed decisioned making for the benefit of BASE/DEGI members.”