Piers Morgan exits TalkTV

TalkTV was launched by News UK, a subsidiary of the Murdoch family’s News Corp, in April 2022 with Morgan one of the key anchors in the promotion of the channel.

Speaking to The Times, Morgan said: “You can’t defy audiences or tell them how they should be consuming. It’s clear there’s a huge global demand for the content we’re making, but the commitment to a daily show at a fixed schedule, with all the editing and time sensitivities that involves, has been an increasingly unnecessary straitjacket.”

“People are watching the content on YouTube rather than conventional television and I have no problem with that. You can’t defy audiences or tell them how they should be consuming. I could happily interview Elon Musk for three or four hours tomorrow and the audience would lap it up. But the nightly restriction of having to go into a studio at 8pm when sometimes there is nothing happening and literally fill time? Nobody wants that. The question becomes, why do it?,” he added.