SiriusXM trims staff again

SiriusXM is reducing its staff headcount. The North American pay-radio operator is axing around 170 employees, representing 3 per cent of its current workforce of some 5,680 staff. The broadcaster laid off 8 per cent of its employees less than a year ago.

CEO Jennifer Witz, in a memo to staff, said: “We made significant progress on the transformation of our business in 2023, but we have just begun to scratch the surface of what is possible here at SiriusXM.”

“To continue on our path to future subscriber growth and sustain our Company’s success as the competitive landscape evolves, it’s imperative that we become even more efficient, agile, and flexible. Therefore, today we are making several organisational changes, including the difficult decision to eliminate certain roles, which will allow us to move faster and collaborate more effectively in support of our long-term objectives. From uniting teams and better aligning initiatives, to investing in new technologies that will power our transformation, we are focused on increasing efficiencies and redeploying resources to support the strategic priorities of our business,” she added.

SiriusXM is pushing hard for growth in its Pandora streaming service, and priced at $9.99 which is lower than the satellite-based core service.