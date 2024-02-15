Mercury Studios’ GIGS channel on Samsung TV Plus

Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Mercury Studios and Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV service, have announced the launch of GIGS, a new FAST channel exclusive first to Samsung users in the UK. The channel will feature live performances and documentaries from across UMG’s audio-visual catalogue from artists including The Cure, Def Leppard, The Police and The Rolling Stones, among others – as well as special featured episodes from Live From Abbey Road.

Mercury Studios CEO, Alice Webb, commented: “Music plays an important role in people’s lives, which is why we are excited to bring our unrivalled audio-visual catalogue to the world of FAST with our new channel, GIGS, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Like us, Samsung are a bastion of quality and creativity – making them a perfect partner for Mercury Studio’s premium collection of global music content.”

Jenn Batty, European Head of Content Acquisitions Samsung TV Plus, added: “We are thrilled to bring GIGS to Samsung users across the UK and bring our partnership with Mercury Studios to life by celebrating their FAST channel, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus, with an intimate gig by the R&B quartet NoGuidnce at Samsung’s experience store Samsung KX in London.”

GIGS is exclusively available on Samsung TV Plus in the UK. The Samsung TV Plus service is available on all Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 and Galaxy smartphones and tablets, and offers users over 150 free channels, from news and entertainment, to sports, kids, movies and so much more.