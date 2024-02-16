Paramount shutters Noggin

Paramount-owned children’s VoD service, Noggin, is to close. Staff have been let go as part of the 800 employees that Paramount is to lose, and the on-line App will end later this year.

Noggin was a subscription service, and new subscriptions will no longer be accepted. The fee was $8 a month, or $71 for a year and reportedly had 2.5 million customers.

The service was aimed at kids under 7 and included Award-winning programmes such as Blue’s Clues & You and Peppa Pig.

Existing programming will transfer to Paramount+ while current subscribers will be given the option of transferring their account to Paramount+.