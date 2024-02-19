Bundesliga, Setanta Sports extend rights deal

Bundesliga International and Setanta Sports have agreed to an expansion of their broadcast rights partnership, which includes the renewal of 10 Eurasian markets and the additional inclusion of three Baltic territories.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Setanta Sports has been broadcasting the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, and this announcement confirms the prolongation of the partnership in these countries until the conclusion of the 2028-29 campaign.

“Our partnership with Setanta Sports is already well-established and is built on a strong foundation of mutual trust and a shared vision: to deliver a world-class product to fans around the world,” commented Peer Naubert, Chief Marketing Officer, Bundesliga International.

Additionally, Setanta Sports will also become the home of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The broadcaster, which made its debut in the Baltics in 2022, will begin broadcasting German football immediately, until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Peer Naubert, Bundesliga International Chief Marketing Officer, added: “Our partnership with Setanta Sports is already well-established and is built on a strong foundation of mutual trust and a shared vision: to deliver a world-class product to fans around the world. Furthermore, we are delighted that this extension takes us to beyond 10 years of working together in a region that we have a very close and special relationship with. Alongside the end-to-end excitement and more goals than any other European league, working with Setanta Sports ensures the Bundesliga continues to collaborate with another world leader in sports media, and I am excited to see the outcome as we continue to push the boundaries of broadcasting.”